The DC Area Is Getting a Few New Covid Testing Sites

Since Omicron descended, turning the DC area into one of the hottest Covid hot spots in the country, area testing sites have been overwhelmed. Some residents have turned to hospital emergency rooms for testing, which officials have strongly advised against doing.

A handful of new testing sites are on the way. Marymount University announced it will open a new Covid testing booth on its main Arlington Campus. The general public, in addition to students and faculty, will be welcome to test there. Arlington residency is not required to receive a test. The booth is expected to open on Monday.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also announced 10 new testing sites around the state, including three in the Prince George’s County suburbs. They will be located at the UM Laurel Medical Center, the UM Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, and Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Hogan said the new sites will be fully operational and open daily for walk-ups, no appointment necessary, by the end of next week.