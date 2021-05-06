A documentary series exploring the sniper spree that terrorized the DC area 19 years ago is premiering Monday, May 10 on Vice TV. I, Sniper, an eight-episode production, features several interviews with Lee Boyd Malvo, who carried out the shootings with John Allen Muhammed in October 2002.

Malvo was 17 years old when he and Muhammad killed 10 people in random shootings across the region. He is currently incarcerated at Virginia’s Red Onion State Prison, serving four life sentences without parole (Muhammed was executed in 2009). Producer Mary-Jane Mitchell interviewed Malvo for 17 hours in 15-minute increments, restricted by the imposed time limit for phone calls at the prison.

“It is unnatural to kill anything,” says Malvo in the series’ trailer. “But once you’ve done it for the first time, it becomes easier each time.”

In addition to Malvo, the documentary features exchanges with shooting survivors, relatives of the victims, and Muhammad’s ex-wife.

I, Sniper premieres May 10 at 10 PM on Vice TV.

