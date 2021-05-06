Virginia Could Lift All Covid Capacity and Gathering Limits on June 15

Governor Ralph Northam said today that Virginia could drop pandemic capacity and gathering limits on June 15 if Covid case numbers continue to decrease while vaccination rates go up.

Many pandemic restrictions in Virginia are already relaxing on May 15, expanding capacity limits for sporting events, entertainment venues, and gatherings. If cases continue to fall and vaccination numbers climb, the restrictions could be dropped all together a month later.

According to Northam, the daily case count across the state has dipped below 1,000 over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, all residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine, a process made easier now that mass vaccination sites are welcoming walk-in visits.

The state’s mask mandate is a separate issue. Aside from certain jobs, the theater, and costume parties, masks are usually not allowed in the Old Dominion—unless there is a state of emergency. Virginia’s state of emergency expires on June 30. Last week Northam—complying with CDC guidelines—relaxed the current mask mandate to allow vaccinated people to go outside without wearing them if they are solo or at a small gathering.