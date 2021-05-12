These Fitness Studios Are Hosting Vaccinated-Only Workout Classes

Many folks who were devotees of certain fitness classes stayed home during Covid, as they didn’t feel safe sweating and breathing heavily in an enclosed spot with strangers. But now that an estimated 23.9 percent of DC’s population is fully vaccinated, some folks may be ready to venture indoors to exercise again—that is, only if they’re with other fully vaxxed people. This means vaccinated-only fitness classes are now a thing. (And, yes, this is legal—an order from Mayor Muriel Bowser allows DC businesses to ask customers for proof of vaxx.)

The city is still requiring studios to take Covid precautions during classes, regardless of participants’ vaccination statuses. While Bowser recently bumped the capacity of indoor workout classes to 25 people, folks must still social distance and wear masks while exercising.

So—where can fully vaccinated folks take a workout class indoors with other vaxxed athletes? We compiled a list of spots below. Don’t see your favorite studio’s vaccinated-only class listed? Let us know!

Haus Yoga

The H Street yoga studio is designating weekly sessions as VeriSPACE classes, which means that everyone participating (including the teacher) must be vaccinated or have the antibodies. The class is limited to ten yogis, and everyone must fill out a form and either provide their Covid-19 vaccination card or antibody test results.

Solidcore

The megaformer group is offering classes for vaccinated folks at its eight DC studios. Participants must either bring their physical vaccination card or a picture of it to every vaccinated-only class, as the group will not store people’s vaccine information.

Cut Seven

The HIIT group will host classes indoors at its Logan Circle studio for vaccinated folks. Prior to the class, participants must come by the studio and show their vaccine cards in order to sign up. The group will continue to host outdoor classes at both its 14th Street location and the Union Market roof; folks do not need to show vaccine cards for these.

Past Tense Yoga Studio

This Mount Pleasant yoga studio is currently offering two vaccinated-only classes, but it plans to add more next month. To sign up, folks need to email a photo of their vaccine cards, which will be kept on file. The studio also offers in-person classes that aren’t limited to vaccinated people, as well as online classes and outdoor flows.

Yoga District

The yoga group, which has several locations throughout the District, is currently offering vaccination-only classes at its Bloomingdale and H Street locations. People will need to show their vaccine cards at the door to enter. There will be additional vaccination-only classes added this month, and the group also offers outdoor and online classes.

