All Remaining Capacity Restrictions for Maryland Businesses Will Lift on May 15

Effective this Saturday, May 15, all indoor and outdoor venues—including dining rooms—will be permitted to operate at normal capacity, Maryland governor Larry Hogan announced yesterday, citing a drop in the state’s Covid-19 positivity rate (2.74 percent). The cruise terminal in Baltimore City will also reopen on Saturday.

“Effectively as of Saturday every business in Maryland will be able to open at 100 percent with no restrictions,” Hogan said.

6) INDOOR & OUTDOOR VENUES. Effective Saturday, May 15, indoor and outdoor venues may resume normal operations. All remaining capacity restrictions will be lifted on outdoor entertainment, art, and sports venues as well as all indoor entertainment venues and conventions. — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 12, 2021

The governor also said that the state’s indoor mask mandate will lift as soon as 70 percent of adults receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He anticipates that will happen by Memorial Day. (As of today, May 13, 65.4 percent of Marylanders 18 and older have been vaccinated.)

“President Biden set the goal of trying to get things back to normal by the Fourth of July,” said Hogan. “Here in Maryland our plan is to try to get everything back to normal by Memorial Day.”

Maryland is reporting nearly 5.4 million COVID-19 vaccinations, and our key metrics continue to decline across the board, including a big drop in hospitalizations today. 65.4% of Maryland adults have now received a vaccine—to lift the indoor mask mandate, we need to reach 70%. pic.twitter.com/VjHr7pgzqM — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 13, 2021

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=197470825542468&ref=watch_permalink

Join the conversation!