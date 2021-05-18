The Smithsonian’s Obama Portraits Are About to Go Away for a Year

After more than a year spent inside, everyone is itching to travel, including portraits from the National Portrait Gallery.

The portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are leaving DC for a five-city tour. “The Obama Portraits Tour” kicks off in Chicago on June 18, then travels to Brooklyn (Aug. 27–Oct. 24, 2021), Los Angeles (Nov. 7, 2021–Jan. 2, 2022), Atlanta (Jan. 14–March 13, 2022), and ends in Houston (March 27–May 30, 2022). The portraits stay in each city for about two months, and they will be back in DC next summer.

In addition to the portraits, the tour includes an audio-visual element, educational workshops, presentations and an illustrated book.

Though President Obama’s portrait is not currently on display in DC, you can see Michelle Obama’s portrait through May 23 with a free timed pass.