Food

Splashy Seafood Chain Truluck’s Opens in Downtown DC This Weekend

The restaurant debuts Saturday with a "stone crab lounge"

Written by
| Published on
Seafood chain Truluck's opens in downtown DC. Photograph by Rey Lopez

Upscale seafood chain Truluck’s is opening its first Mid-Atlantic location in DC on Saturday, May 22. Chef Laurence Cohen, formerly a sous chef at the Kennedy Center, is at the helm of the Houston-based restaurant, which claims 11 additional branches on either coast.

Truluck’s opens with a “stone crab lounge.” Photograph by Rey Lopez

The splashy Mt. Vernon Triangle restaurant  opens with 400 seats, red leather horseshoe-shaped booths, and a “stone crab lounge.” The Florida crabs are a specialty of Truluck’s—delivered fresh, never frozen—though they won’t be on the opening menu due to seasonal availability. Instead the kitchen delivers dishes like South African lobster tail, pan-seared New England scallops, roasted Mediterranean branzino, and Hawaiian tuna crudo. A wide-ranging menu also includes steaks with special house seasoning, and a few meatless options like vegan bolognese and Impossible Burger meatballs.

Capacity restrictions will be lifted on DC’s restaurants on Friday, but Truluck’s is emphasizing safety measures like employee health-screening and a fancy airPHX filter system.

The restaurant will open for dinner, with brunch beginning Saturday, May 29.

Truluck’s Washington, DC.  700 K St., NW, Suite 70. 

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Maya Pottiger
Maya Pottiger

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day