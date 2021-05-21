Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us Friday, May 21 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about DC’s lifting of pandemic restrictions on restaurants? Wondering how to navigate the booming food-hall scene? Leave a question now in the form below, then join Ann this morning for an answer.

Ann: Hello! So I hope you’ll read this chat, but I wouldn’t blame you for grabbing an early lunch or drink outside on this stunning day. Speaking of, it’s a big one in DC: restaurants no longer have to abide by pandemic restrictions, and can start seating their dining rooms at full capacity. Whether diners and staff are there yet, well, that remains to be seen.

What’s on your mind this morning? Ask in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

