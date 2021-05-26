News & Politics

Howard Introduces the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts

The university will rename the college after the late actor and alum.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Gage Skidmore/Flickr.

Howard University announced today that it will rename its College of Fine Arts for alum and actor Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther superhero star who died last year from colon cancer, the Washington Post reports. Boseman studied directing at the college and graduated in 2000. His connection to the school ran deep: He received an honorary doctorate in 2018 when he spoke at commencement and he had agreed to join the College of Fine Arts board of trustees shortly before he died.

For years, Howard’s College of Fine Arts had been folded into the College of Arts & Sciences—a move that Boseman himself protested as a student—but in 2018 the university decided to revert it back to an independent school. Last month, The Cosby Show star Phylicia Rashad was named the new dean. She actually mentored Boseman during his college years and supported him in attending acting classes at Oxford.

Students had started a petition calling to put Boseman’s name on the college in September and, according to the Post, Howard president Wayne Frederick was simultaneously coming up with a way to memorialize him. In addition, Howard is teaming up with Disney head Bob Iger to create an endowment (also in Boseman’s name) and funding a brand new building for the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, as well as the university’s radio and TV stations and its school of communications.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day