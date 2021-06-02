News & Politics

Guest list

A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation

Photo-illustration by Lauren Bulbin

Lucy Rushton

DC United’s new general manager is one of the few women to run player personnel for a men’s pro sports team.

Jared Mezzocchi

The Silver Spring projection designer has become an in-demand director for Zoom productions by theaters across the country.

Ketanji Brown Jackson

A longtime DC federal judge, she’s Biden’s nominee to replace Merrick Garland on the Court of Appeals—and is talked about as a future Supreme Court pick.

Neil King

The former Wall Street Journal reporter’s walk from DC to New York became a social-media hit.

Sugar Bear Elliot

The DC musician wasn’t even watching the Oscars when he and his band E.U. were name-checked by Glenn Close.

Disinvited! Brood X

The cicadas are driving our dinner guests inside. Go away for another 17 years, please.

 

