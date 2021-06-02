PHOTOS: William Hill Sportsbook Grand Opening Reception at Capital One Arena

The new William Hill Sportsbook inside Capital One Arena officially threw open its doors last week, making it the first sports betting venue to ever open within a US professional sports facility.

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception made full use of the two-story, 18,00- square-foot venue, with more than a hundred VIP guests stopping-by for the opportunity to check out the shiny new space that features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks.

The deal between Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns and operates Capital One Arena, and William Hill, a part of Caesars Entertainment, was first announced in October 2019. But a recent addition to the partnership is Michelin-starred chef and Maryland native Nicholas Stefanelli who is charged with managing the location’s premium restaurant concept. The menu pays homage to both his local roots as well as traditional sports bar fare, with dishes like double-dipped chicken wings, a half smoke, and Eastern Shore rockfish imperial.

Design elements of the sportsbook were inspired by DC’s local professional teams, as well as the general history of sports, including baseball stitching incorporated into the staircase railing, local sports memorabilia throughout the space, and sketches of local arenas printed on the ceiling.

Of course, much of the attention in the venue will be directed at the more than 100 TV screens adorning the walls, including four positioned on all sides of a Jumbotron that hangs from the ceiling in the center of the venue that is a direct replica of the one inside Capital One Arena at center ice/center court.

Given such amenities, it’s probably a safe bet that this sportsbook will be one of the most popular places in the city to enjoy a game-day experience or watch an out-of-town game.