Nestled in a wooded area, mere minutes from Interstate-66 and 30-minutes to the DC border, you’ll find this tranquil and spacious lakefront home. The location offers privacy and peace; a place where you can recharge your batteries among the wildlife and flora. Upon entering through the stained glass doors, you’ll find the main living area which boasts tall ceilings and a sunroom off to the side, perfect for enjoying coffee while overlooking the lake. The kitchen invites the home cook to have fun and entertain with its Miele appliances, stainless steel double sinks, granite countertops, and eat-in bar. Exiting out onto the upper deck facing the water, you’ll find the perfect setting for entertaining family and friends. Upstairs, the primary bedroom and bathroom feature a large, room-sized closet and more guest rooms. The lower level provides a spacious combination recreation room/workout area/office space, plus another bedroom and bathroom.

Nearby neighborhood highlights include Wegman’s grocery store and Fairfax Corner which features many restaurants, cafes, and retail options. This home and its peaceful, natural surroundings will ensure you slow down and enjoy the beauty of Northern Virginia, while also providing quick access to the city.

Click here for a virtual tour.

Contact:

Koki Adasi

Compass

240-994-3941

koki@kokiisthekey.com