News & Politics

PHOTOS: Glamour Magazine “So Good To Have You Back” Celebration Dinner At Via Sophia

Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry hosted a dinner to celebrate the return to in-person gatherings.

Written by
| Published on
'Glamour' Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry welcomes guests to a celebratory dinner toasting the return of in-person gatherings at Via Sophia.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

In toasting the return of in-person gatherings, Glamour Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry hosted a celebratory dinner on Monday evening at Via Sophia.

CBS Evening News Anchor & Managing Editor Norah O’Donnell, CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang, and PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.
Via Sophia’s outdoor patio.

With the simple goal of “keep[ing] impactful conversation alive,” she found a welcome crowd of participants in the two dozen or so VIPs who filled the private dining room of the Italian osteria for the occasion.

Actress Kelly Schwartz and Axios Co-founder & President Roy Schwartz.
The celebratory dinner’s custom place settings.

Glamour has always had an important relationship with D.C., including the changemakers here in the world of politics, media, science and more,” said Barry. “And that’s who we invited to this event. The RSVPs were fast and furious; people are excited to [be] able to get together and celebrate!”

Online News Association Executive Director & CEO Irving Washington and CNN Digital Worldwide Senior Vice President & Editor-in-Chief Meredith Artley.
Guests cooled down from the day’s steamy temperatures with chilled glasses of champagne (and water for those returning to work afterward).

Guests began the night on the outdoor patio of the restaurant connected to the downtown Hamilton Hotel, where they sipped chilled glasses of Veuve Clicquot champagne and enjoyed a series of specialty cocktails with playful names like “Bye 2020” and “Oh Hey 2021” (although a handful of diligent attendees had to stick to water simply because they had to return to work afterward).

White House Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Counselor to the President John McCarthy and Instagram Head of Politics and Government John Tass-Parker.
Via Sophia’s private dining room was reserved for Monday’s dinner.

As the sun began to set, guests made their way inside for a sumptuous five course dinner, complete with wine pairings, prepared by Via Sophia chef Colin Clark. An alumnus of such District hotspots as Le Diplomate and Fiola Mare, Clark pulled out all the stops for the celebration’s menu, with dishes including chilled corn veloute with lobster and truffle risotto featuring acquerello rice. And while the official dessert was a scrumptious pistachio shortcake, the sweetest treats of the night were probably the freshly baked Glamour-branded shortbread cookies that everyone left with to snack on the next day.

Condé Nast Senior Communications Manager Ashlee Bobb and ABC News Executive Producer, “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Dax Tejera.
The second course consisted of a “Chilled Corn Veloute” with lobster, crispy bread, and corn bavarois.

“It’s a joy to be back at the Hamilton Hotel,” Barry said. “We were here when everything shut down in 2020, so it’s only right that we’d return to this amazing venue for our first real life celebration since last March.”

CNN Washington Bureau Chief & Senior Vice President Sam Feist, Environmental Defense Fund Executive Vice President Amanda Leland, US Space Force Digital Team Lead Sonya Gavankar, and Environmental Defense Fund Senior Climate Scientist Ilissa Ocko.
“Glamour” goodies to snack on the next day.
The World Bank Group Director, Strategy and Operations Ivar J. Andersen and Leadership Coach Atsuko Horiguchi (L-R).
Passed bites during the cocktail hour.
Via Sophia chef Colin Clark hard at work in the restaurant’s kitchen.
‘Glamour’ Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry hosted the dinner to celebrate the return of in-person gatherings.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Dan Swartz
Dan Swartz

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day