The Latest Changes to DC’s Metro: Later Trains, Lower Fares

Most will go into effect on Labor Day.

Remember staring at a disappointing wait time with impatience? Sigh. Photograph via Wikimedia Commons.

In an effort to boost ridership, Metro will soon reduce fares and increase service. While some of the changes are imminent, many won’t go into effect until Labor Day. Here’s what riders can expect:

This Summer

  • The Metro will run until midnight daily.

Starting Labor Day

  • The Metro will run until 1 AM on Friday and Saturday nights.
  • Average wait times will be 12 minutes or less on all 6 Metro lines. The wait will be 10 minutes or less during peak commuting hours, 15 minutes or less at night.
  • The $1.50 transfer fee between rail and bus will be removed.
  • A seven-day regional bus pass will cost $12 (previously $15).
  • Wait times of 12 minutes or less on the 20 busiest bus lines. A wait of no more than 20 minutes on 16 other lines.
  • An additional 64 bus routes, added either through restoration or addition.
  • A promotional discount of 50 percent off short-term rail and bus passes.
  • 40 percent reduction in monthly pass price.
  • Flat $2 ride charge on weekends, regardless of distance.

