Some Orange, Blue, and Silver Line Stations Will Close Temporarily During Late December

Metro will close several DC stations on the Orange, Blue, and Silver lines at the end of the year, WMATA announced Tuesday:

From Dec. 20-26, Farragut West, McPherson Square, and the lower level (Blue, Orange, Silver service) at Metro Center will be closed. From Dec. 27-30, Farragut West, McPherson Square, lower level (Blue, Orange, Silver service) at Metro Center, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, and lower level (Blue, Orange, Silver service) at L’Enfant Plaza will be closed.

The stations will be closed while the transit agency performs construction work. It favors shutdowns during the festive season to minimize how they affect customers. Shuttle bus service will replace the trains during the work.

