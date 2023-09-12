Red Line Service Will Shut Down at Three Metro Stations in December

Red Line service at three stations will pause for nearly two weeks toward the end of the year, WMATA announced Tuesday. From December 18-30, no Red Line trains will stop at Farragut North, Metro Center, and Gallery Place stations while the transit agency performs “critical safety repairs” including installing fiber-optic cables, installing platform edge lighting, and replacing the “severely deteriorated concrete ceiling of a box fan shaft above both tracks between Farragut North and Dupont Circle.” Yikes!

Judiciary Square station will also close from December 22-24. WMATA plans to replace a switch machine, which makes it possible for trains to change tracks and that has “reached the end of its usable life.” The other lines that operate through Metro Center and Gallery Place will continue to serve the stations, and Red Line service will continue, with shuttle buses replacing trains between Dupont Circle and Union Station. Metro promises “normal or near-normal service” elsewhere.

Join the conversation!