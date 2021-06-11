Brunch, Free Beer, Barbecue and More Father’s Day Specials Around DC

Alexandria Restaurant Partners

Multiple Virginia locations

The Alexandria-based hospitality group behind The Majestic, Theismann’s Restaurant and Bar, Vola’s Dockside Grill, and more are offering $4 local Virginia beer specials at each of their venues for Father’s Day.

Atlas Brew Works

2052 West Virginia Ave., NE (Ivy City); 1201 Half St., SE, Suite 120 (Navy Yard)

The DC brewery is giving dad’s a free beer—or seltzer, wine, or cocktail—in return for their best dad jokes on Father’s Day (limit one per customer) while the Nationals play from 1 to 4 PM. The Ivy City location is partnering with The Lane Social Club , a family-friendly play place, to let dads have a little alone time. Drop the kids at The Lane and go enjoy a cold beer at Atlas! Details: Dine-in.

Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery

1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Enter a raffle at Bayou Bakery to win a takeout Cuban dinner from chef David Guas for Father’s Day that pays homage to his Cuba-born dad. The three-course meal serves four and comes with mojitos and a bottle of Thrasher’s Rum from Potomac Distilling Company. Patrons can enter the raffle on Wednesday, June 16 with any $25 purchase. The winner will be announced on Friday, June 18. Details: Takeout.

Blend 111

111 Church St., NW, Suite 101, Vienna

Vienna spot Blend 111 is serving a three-course, prix fixe Latin-inspired menu ($55 per person) for brunch or dinner on Father’s Day. Dishes include kampachi with roasted corn, and a steak with salsa criolla. For dessert, try a modern tres leches cake with vanilla cream and hibiscus, and marquesa, a chocolate venezuelan pie topped with almonds. Details: Dine-in.

Cafe Riggs

900 F St., NW

Both Cafe Riggs and the new, lushly designed Patio & Garden Terrace at Riggs will be open for a special Father’s Day brunch. Menu items include a ham and cheese croissant, classic French omelet, burger topped with caramelized onions, or the splurge-worthy $98 caviar grilled cheese. In celebration of the hotel bar Silver Lyan reopening in July, dads will be gifted a to-go bottle of the Silver Lyan Beeswax Old Fashioned. Details: Dine-in.

Dirty Habit

555 8th St., NW

Enjoy an Old Fashioned with your old man at this Penn Quarter restaurant on Father’s Day. Guests who purchase a signature bourbon old fashioned ($16) get a second drink on the house. Details: Dine-in.

Glover Park Grill

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Treat your music-loving dad to jazz on the terrace at restaurateur Michael Schlow’s new American restaurant. Local artist Joey Antico will perform on the outdoor patio with his jazz duo from 5 to 8 PM. Relax with half-priced bottles of wine and a curated holiday menu. Details: Dine-in.

Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 1309 5th St., NE

The global fast-casual restaurant is serving up a “Dad’s Burger” special for brunch. Made of prime angus beef, the patty is topped with blue cheese, bacon aioli sauce, pickled jalapeños, and a sunny-side up egg on a brioche bun with a side of yucca fries. Wash down your burger with a Venezuelan Polar beer. Details: Dine-in.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

Joe’s Seafood is offering a tin of its signature steak spice for dads to take home on Father’s Day with the purchase of any meal. Details: Dine-in.

Money Muscle BBQ & All Set Restaurant & Bar

8630 Fenton St., Plaza 5, Silver Spring

The popular barbecue truck will be parked next to All-Set Restaurant & Bar from Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20 serving a special Juneteenth Father’s Day menu that pays homage to chef Ed Reavis’s roots and identity as a Black chef and father. The menu, available for dine-in or takeout, includes dishes like a Chapel Hill Farms Randall Lineback smoked and chargrilled tomahawk steak, Maryland pit beef sandwiches, and his grandmother’s sweet potato pie. In addition to takeout, the Money Muscle BBQ menu will be available in the All-Set dining room. Details: Dine-in and takeout.

Napoli Salumeria

1301 South Joyce St., Arlington

The Italian restaurant and market is offering a ready-cook meal for Father’s Day. The three-course menu features a summer salad appetizer, marinated sirloin steaks, salmon fillets, and homemade panna cotta with fresh strawberry sauce and tiramisu for dessert. The $170 package serves four, and it’s also available for groups of two and six. Details: Takeout.

Oyamel

401 7th St., NW

Chef José Andrés’ Penn Quarter Mexican restaurant is serving a takeout feast for four. The menu includes antojitos like crispy Brussels sprouts and a choice of protein, like sautéed shrimp or grilled steak, served with a choice of sides, including Caesar salad, rice, refried beans, and chips and salsa. The $100 meal is available to pre-order via Tock. Details: Takeout.

Punchbowl Social

4238 Wilson Blvd., Suite 1180, Arlington

Take dad bowling at this massive entertainment complex, and if he bowls a strike, he gets a free entree on the house. If you aren’t in game-form, Old Fashioned cocktails are available for $5. Details: Dine-in.

The Ritz Carlton Pentagon City

1250 S. Hayes St., Arlington

The Dad’s Decadent Day & Stay package at the luxe hotel treats Dad to a weekend of luxury. Starting at $519 per night, Dad is greeted with a flight of local Virginia whiskey and a bottle of bourbon customized by his family. Dinner is steak frites served via room service. On Sunday, the hotel hosts a special lunch featuring a carving station of grilled favorites, family-style sides and an optional “beer bouquet.” The lunch is $89 per adult and $45 per child.

Stable

1324 H St., NE

Swiss restaurant Stable is offering two takeout Father’s Day meal packages, each priced at $55. The brunch package includes two bloody Marys, chicken liver pate with rhubarb chutney, cheese, salami, pickles, croissants, a loaf of Wurzel bread and two Berliners. The ready-to-grill package features six Swiss beers, two knockwurst, two veal bratwurst, two soft pretzels, two Burli rolls and mustard. Details: Takeout.