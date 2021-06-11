Here’s What We Know About Future Tysons Music Venue Capital One Hall

Performing arts center Capital One Hall is coming to Tysons this fall, and it’s already selling tickets for its first shows. The opening lineup includes comedians John Crist and Taylor Tomlinson (in October and November, respectively), ’70s rock band Kansas, and country singer Clint Black.

The hall will be made up of a 1600 seat main theater, a smaller theater, an amphitheater, and lots of events spaces. It’ll also feature bocce courts and a sculpture garden. A 5,000-square-foot biergarten is currently leased by Virginia-based Starr Hill Brewery. And the broader Capital One Center has a Wegmans grocery store and a nail salon/spa.

The venue will sit 14 miles from Capital One Arena, in DC’s Penn Quarter. It won’t be confusing at all!