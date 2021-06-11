Live in Luxury in This Brand New Eckington Condo Unit

Just off Florida Avenue, you’ll find Residence 401 located inside 1625 Eckington at Quincy Lane, a brand new 12-story, 179-unit condominium building delivering this summer. The first floor of 1625 Eckington will be occupied by mixed-use retail including Union Kitchen and the Union Kitchen Commissary all along Quincy Lane, a woonerf style pedestrian friendly thoroughfare.

401 is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom that features a contemporary finish package that allows owners to express their individuality and personal style, but also enjoy some of the worlds most respected manufacturers. The kitchens are outfitted with Porcelanosa cabinetry, Bosch appliances, matte black hardware and quartz countertops. Elsewhere, wide-plank flooring accentuates the floor-to-ceiling windows and 9’ ceiling height that allows an abundance of natural light to illuminate the space. The bathrooms are fitted with matching Porcelanosa cabinetry, and matte black Kohler fixtures.

Amenities include a hotel inspired lobby with concierge, meeting rooms and a package room large enough to accommodate even the most robust online shopper. On the roof, a fitness center and large community gathering room with a wall of glass doors that open to allow the full appreciation of nearly panoramic DC views. Outside, a sundeck and pool allow for rest, relaxation and a quick dip to cool off from the warm days of DC’s summer.

About the Developer:

Developed by JBG Smith – company that owns, operates, invests in, and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region

Property Details:

Address: 1625 Eckington Pl. NE, Washington, DC 20002

Price: 401 Priced at $759,900

Builder: JBG Smith

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2-Bedroom / 2-bathroom

Square footage: 1,172

View model: Open House Saturday 1-3pm

Contact: 202-350-2802 or https://1625eckington.com/condominiums