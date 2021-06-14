Hunter Biden’s Art Will Soon Hit the Market for Up to $500,000 Per Piece

As you undoubtedly now know, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has a new career as an artist. And it may be on the verge of becoming a very lucrative one.

Artnet reports today that the George Bergès Gallery in Soho will mount a solo exhibition of Biden’s art in the fall. According to George Bergès, Biden’s art dealer, prices for a Biden original will start at $75,000 and go up to $500,000 for larger paintings.

Although he’s been making art since he was a child, Biden has not had any formal training. He told Artnet his new studio is in a three-story garage on his property.

Earlier this year, Biden published a memoir that drew attention for its unvarnished look at his life as a crack addict. Painting, he tells Artnet, isn’t a form of therapy for him. “It’s not a tool that I use to be able to, in any way, cope, it comes from a much deeper place,” he said. “The thing that really fascinates me is the connection between the macro and the micro, and how these patterns repeat themselves over and over,” he said.

Details on the fall show aren’t available yet. Before it runs, Bergès told Artnet plans to host a private viewing in Los Angeles, where Biden has been living with his new wife, Melissa Cohen, and their son, Beau. (Artnet reports that the family recently moved to an undisclosed location north of Venice Beach.) In the latest twist of tragedy for Biden, Cohen’s mother recently died from the same type of brain cancer that his late brother had.

