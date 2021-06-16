Jason and Zac From the Bachelorette Were Spotted at Union Pub on Capitol Hill

We know what’s been on all of your minds as you head back out into the world, vaxxed and socially anxious and making up for lost time: What is Bachelorette Jason from Arlington up to right this very second?

Well, last night he crossed the river into DC to host Zac Clark, his friend and fellow former Bachelorette contestant. **pause for quick Bachelor history lesson** Clark and Jason (his last name is Foster, but we just like calling him Jason) met last year on what was originally Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette season. But when she left the show to get engaged to Dale Moss after like, a minute, Tayshia Adams took over as the new Bachelorette. Let’s just say that Jason was uh, not okay once Crawley left, and he peaced out soon after. Adams eventually gave the Final Rose to Clark, and the two are now engaged (Adams is also now co-hosting The Bachelorette with fellow former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, after Chris Harrison’s exit from the franchise due to his defending the past racist behavior of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell).

*deep breath* Okay, Bachelor history over! So yeah, Jason and Clark appear to have gone to dinner together last night at Union Pub on Capitol Hill. Clark posted a picture of the two together on Instagram, and a person dining at the restaurant also sent in a picture of Clark to the account Overheard DC.

wait so is … tayshia also here?! pic.twitter.com/No7nrSHAYU — Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) June 16, 2021

Union Pub didn’t pick up the phone when we called to ask them about it, probably because they have better things to do than obsesses about the Bachelor franchise at 9 AM. But, digging into our investigative journalism skills here, we can cross-reference a screenshot from Jason’s Instagram with the Union Pub menu to figure out what Clark was eating.

We’re no experts, but based on the pico de gallo and the shitload of romaine lettuce, it looks like Clark went for the Chicken No-Totcho salad. Pretty decent choice, Clark, but we would have gone for its much unhealthier cousin, the Chicken Totchos dish, which is served on top of tots and filed under the “Drunk Food” section of the menu.

No word yet on what Jason ordered, but we do know the man loves a Guinness and Spider Kelly’s, so we’re pegging him for a mini-corn-dog guy. Fingers crossed we see him out in the Washington wilds again soon—Jason, if you read this, just know we’re free to go to Whitlow’s with you one last time before it closes. Our DMs are open.

