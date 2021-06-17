An Imposter In-N-Out Food Truck Is Roaming Around DC

Don’t get too excited if you see an In-N-Out food truck driving around DC. The burger mobile is a fake.

Photos of the imposter began circulating on Reddit earlier this week after it was spotted around the National Mall. The red truck touted a rip-off logo, photos from the In-N-Out website, and a copycat menu including a “Double-Double,” cheeseburger, burger, French fries, and shakes. Prices were scrawled by hand.

In case the sloppy imitation wasn’t evidence enough, the California-based chain has since confirmed to Washingtonian, that no, that’s not their truck. A spokesperson declined to comment further about what actions the company might take.

And sorry, no word either about whether In-N-Out might ever actually come to DC.

“Our immediate expansion efforts are primarily focused on the states where we have already been operating,” the spokesperson says. “However, we do plan on further expansion, particularly into areas where our customers have expressed interest.”

