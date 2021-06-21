“Water water everywhere” could arguably be the motto for the Chesapeake Bay area here in Maryland. From beautiful natural lakes boasting vast and serene landscapes to energetic coastlines teeming with marine life, our Chesapeake Bay is a wonder to behold. This year new and seasoned local water experience creators will be providing some exciting ways to experience the beautiful waters of Annapolis and surrounding areas. You can believe I am adding some of these experiences to my family’s summer bucket list. So, if you are looking for fun in the sun on the water, be sure to check out the list of sure-to-be favorites below.

Breakwater Adventures Jet Ski Rentals

First up, on a mission to make a big splash in the Chesapeake Bay, is Breakwater Adventures of Annapolis. Still celebrating its grand opening on May 1st, Breakwater Adventures specializes in all things Jet Skis. With a brand-new fleet of jet skis, there will not be a shortage of fun and adrenal rushes for you and your family. Brand new to Annapolis, follow them on Instagram for location details and hours.

Parasailing with Friends at Z Flight Watersports

No matter the day of the week, you can set sail then take to the sky for a stunning and thrilling parasailing experience with Z Flight Watersports. If you are in search of an adventure that allows you the freedom of soaring high and unplugging from technology while seizing moments to share for years to come, go ahead, book your flights today! Z Flight Watersports will even help you and your family capture moments and memories to surpass a lifetime with their various photo packages.

Annapolis eFoil

Raise your hands high if you had never heard of eFoiling before today. I will be the first to say, Annapolis eFoil, takes the win for my learning at least one new thing a day quota! If you are unfamiliar with eFoiling, think electric surfboard, gliding swiftly above the water, slicing through river currents, lake ripples, or ocean waves with you at the controls. I know, it is like something out of a movie, a pretty cool movie, probably an unforgettable one. So, book a lesson or five today with Annapolis eFoil to experience a riveting adventure and star in your own movie. You, your friends, and your family will not be disappointed!

Seas the Bay Sailing Charter on the Water

All the thrills and adrenal rushes are great, but I have a soft spot for a simple yet breathtaking sail on the majestic waters of Chesapeake Bay. Seas the Bay Sailing is in the business of creating one-of-kind experiences on the Chesapeake Bay. Captain Chris and First Mate Susan will take their passion for sailing and love for the Chesapeake and infuse both into an unforgettable excursion for you and your family. From three-hour charters and sail and swim cruises to specialty cruises for anniversaries, birthdays, and proposals, the 54-foot sailing yacht aptly named Southerly can accommodate.

We are excited for you to experience the Chesapeake Bay that we love. Whether you take to water for smooth sailing or an exhilarating ride, any day on the magnificent Chesapeake Bay is always an adventure and there is no better destination to enjoy all the Bay has to offer than right here in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Maryland. Be Open For It.