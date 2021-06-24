This Saturday is the last hurrah for beloved Clarendon watering hole Whitlow’s on Wilson, but fans of the joint have the opportunity to take home part of the bar decor via an online auction. Here are some of the coolest things and best deals being auctioned off. The full auction list can be found here, but you have to act fast and bid this morning. Prices accurate as of 10:30 AM EST.
The Whitlow’s on Wilson Parrot Sign: $1700
Tiki Heads: ~$200
Surf Board: $100
Barrels with Table Tops: $50
Flat Screen TVs: ~$150
Two Juicers: $85
Modelo Neon Sign: $150
“The Back Bar” Sign: $550
Washington Capitals Signed Hockey Stick: $350
23 Tap Handles: $80
Framed Washington Capitals Jersey with Autographs: $650
Outdoor Portable Bar: $220
Original Whitlow’s Antique Stove: $120
Original “Half Priced Burger” Chalkboard: $120