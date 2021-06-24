This Saturday is the last hurrah for beloved Clarendon watering hole Whitlow’s on Wilson, but fans of the joint have the opportunity to take home part of the bar decor via an online auction. Here are some of the coolest things and best deals being auctioned off. The full auction list can be found here, but you have to act fast and bid this morning. Prices accurate as of 10:30 AM EST.

The Whitlow’s on Wilson Parrot Sign: $1700

Tiki Heads: ~$200

Surf Board: $100

Barrels with Table Tops: $50

Flat Screen TVs: ~$150

Two Juicers: $85

Modelo Neon Sign: $150

“The Back Bar” Sign: $550

Washington Capitals Signed Hockey Stick: $350

23 Tap Handles: $80

Framed Washington Capitals Jersey with Autographs: $650

Outdoor Portable Bar: $220

Original Whitlow’s Antique Stove: $120

Original “Half Priced Burger” Chalkboard: $120

