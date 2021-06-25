A Roller-Disco Rink Opens This Weekend in Fairfax

If you’ve been itching to get back on the dance floor and know how to skate, you might want to add a new roller-disco rink in Virginia to your weekend plans. The outdoor roller rink Mosaic Skateland is opening on Saturday, June 26, next to Fairfax’s Strawberry Park. Saturday Night Fever is every night at the seven-days-a-week venue, which will be open until September 12.

Tickets are available online and in person (it’s $15 an hour for adults and $13 an hour for kids, with skate rentals included in the cost of admission). If you forget your socks at home, the rink sells pairs to avoid the sticky (not to mention stinky) quandary of rolling barefoot across the checkered floor. Lockers are also available to rent if skaters need a spot to stash their shoes.

Those rolling up on opening day from 5:30 PM to 10 PM can cruise around to the sounds of live music, courtesy of funk band Groovalicious. Half of ticket proceeds from the rink’s opening will go to Fairfax County Public Schools Pride.

Mosaic Skateland. 2905 District Avenue, Fairfax, VA. Open Monday to Thursday from 11 AM to 10 PM; Friday to Saturday from 11 AM to 11:15 PM; Sunday from 9:45 to 8:45 PM.

To get you in the mood, check out this extremely retro clip of a 1979 roller-disco scene from the television program CHiPs.

Join the conversation!