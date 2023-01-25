100 Very Best Restaurants: – Mama Chang

Peter Chang’s roster of Chinese eateries keeps expanding, but this blond-wood dining room is still our favorite. Plates we keep coming back for include spice-crusted lamb skewers, crisp roast duck, salt-and-pepper shrimp, steamed flounder with sweet and hot peppers, and dry-fried cauliflower with chilies and herbs. Sweet-potato noodles with sour cabbage and pork are a nice contrast to the spicier dishes. Plates come out in no particular order and at breakneck speed, so best to order a few at a time. Moderate.

Join the conversation!