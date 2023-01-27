This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

The Abortion Clinic That Won’t Quit

When Roe fell, an abortion clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, moved just over the state line, to Bristol, Virginia, to keep providing abortions. Amid a confusing legal landscape and a community eager to drive them out, the staff isn’t backing down. By Sylvie McNamara.

Sketching History

For 46 years, courtroom sketch artist Art Lien captured landmark cases and dramatic moments at the Supreme Court and beyond. By Luke Mullins.

100 Very Best Restaurants

From a hedonistic tasting room inspired by Studio 54 to a food truck putting out terrific Mediterranean barbecue, these are the most thrilling places to eat in 2023. By Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, Jessica Sidman, and Cynthia Hacinli.

Capital Comment

Page and Screen: Inside the rare-book business co-owned by Pawn Stars’ Rebecca Romney. By Rob Brunner.

Pets in Peril: A former World Central Kitchen CEO is feeding the pets of Ukraine. By Alan de Herrera.

Inside the CIA’s Vaults: Intriguing items from the CIA’s private museum. By Katie Kenny.

Fonts of Wisdom: This type designer’s fonts recall pivotal moments in Black history. By Damare Baker.

What if it’d Worked?: A new comic-book series imagines a world in which the January 6 insurrection was successful. By Andrew Beaujon.

Where & When

Things to Do: Our guide to the month in culture. By Washingtonian Staff.

IQ

Interview: Randy Clarke, the new head of WMATA, is trying to address the region’s complex transportation puzzle. By Andrew Beaujon.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Couples Retreats: Enjoy side-by-side massages, cozy winetastings, outdoor adventures, and more at these nearby romantic getaways. By Jacqueline Mendelsohn.

Heart to Heart: Covid continues to impact cardiovascular health—and shape medical treatment. By Daniella Byck.

Summer Camps: From paddling to rock climbing, these camps enrich kids with chances to practice new, or long-loved, outdoor pursuits. By Amy Moeller.

Top Financial Advisers Hall of Fame: Need a good tax accountant, estate attorney, financial planner, or insurance professional? These are consistently some of the very best in Washington. By Washingtonian Staff.

HOME

Moving Back: Three couples bought their childhood homes, updating them from scenes of high-school prom photos to modern forever homes. By Sarah Lyon.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Bestselling novelist Jason Reynolds on his first open-mic night at age 16. As told to Amy Moeller.