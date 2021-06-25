DC Reports Its First Week of Zero Covid Deaths

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, DC has reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 for seven consecutive days. The milestone is another sign that the pandemic is easing in our area.

The proliferation of vaccines around the District has heavily contributed to the decline in deaths. According to an new Associated Press report, almost all coronavirus deaths are now among the unvaccinated. DC Health estimates 60.1 percent of the city’s residents have gotten at least one shot and 50.6 percent are fully vaccinated. (Want to see how prevalent vaccine hesitancy is in your neighborhood? This new interactive map lets you search by zip code.)

DC’s surrounding suburbs are also experiencing a steep drop in cases. Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville announced this week that the hospital has zero Covid patients who have been admitted for inpatient care. In fact, hospitalization rates across the state of Maryland have dropped 84% since April.

