Food

Preppy Cocktail Bar Fitzgerald’s Is Bringing Throwback Drinks and Peking Duck Burgers to Georgetown

Try pomegranate-apple Cosmos and an eclectic plates at the latest spot from Clyde's Restaurant Group.

Written by
| Published on
Fitzgerald's features 12 plaid and patterned barstools. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

In the 1970s and ’80s, the Georgetown space adjoining fine-dining 1789 Restaurant was home to a happening Art Deco-style disco cocktail lounge and restaurant called F. Scott’s. Black marble lined the bar, and there was a dance floor. “In its hey day, it was packed. It was the ’80s of excessive Champagne and caviar and disco, and Sugar Ray Leonard was hanging out,” says David Moran, director of Operations for Clyde’s Restaurant Group, which took over the property in 1985. In the ’90s, though, the scene started to wane, and the space became a private events room. “To be candid, it sort of languished there,” Moran says. In 2018, Clyde’s turned the space into “the Club room,” a more casual offshoot of 1789, but it never really gained traction.

Now, though, the group is hoping to bring back some of the buzz and energy of F. Scott’s (and Georgetown) in its prime with a new cocktail-centric bar and restaurant called Fitzgerald’s. This time, there’s no disco ball. Instead you’ll find a clubby, preppy, Ralph Lauren-type vibe with plaid bar chairs, sporty artwork, and leather banquettes when the place opens on Saturday, June 26.

Designer Pam Farrell is behind the clubby look of Fitzgerald’s. Photograph courtesy Rey Lopez.

General Manager and Beverage Director Brian Zipin, previously of Central, is behind the list of rotating classic cocktails (Hemmingway daiquiri, barrel-aged sazerac) and riffs (a blood orange and lavender margarita, brown butter old-fashioned). He’s also got the trifecta of ’90s throwbacks: a pomegranate-apple Cosmo, an appletini, and an espresso martini. Beyond cocktails, patrons can access 1789’s entire 300-plus bottle wine list or sip from a curated collection of 10 relatively affordable Japanese whiskeys, including some rice-based spirits.

Fitzgerald’s Peking duck burger. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

1789 chef Kyoo Eom has compiled an eclectic, casual menu with dishes including Korean chicken wings, tempura calamari with Grand Marnier aioli, and ricotta gnocchi. One of the highlights is a Peking duck burger with a patty incorporating foie gras and wagyu beef fat. It’s topped with caramelized onions and sunny side up egg and stuffed in a sweet potato bun.

The navy-walled space seats about 70 across two floors, including a 12-seat bar. Designer Pam Farrell has warmed up the place with plaid, tweed, and velvet pillows, plus football paintings and sports memorabilia.

Meanwhile, the Tombs—a favorite of Georgetown students located below Fitzgerald’s and 1789—plans to reopen the second week of August, just before school starts.

“Our real hope is that by Labor Day, all three of these outlets are up and running and vibrant again,” Moran says. “It’s not easy to close a restaurant for months or even a year and then fire it back up.”

Fitzgerald’s. 1232 36th St. NW.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day