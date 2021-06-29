Squid ink isn’t something you often find in pizza crust. But that’s the point at Lupo Pizzeria, a new pie shop from Lupo Verde owner Med Lahlou. When coming up with the concept for the shop, which opens today on 14th Street, Lahlou said his goal was to create dishes that “nobody had in pizza.”

Chef Juan Olivera, who also helms the kitchen at Lupo Verde two doors down, pushes the boundaries when it comes to sauces and doughs. There are nine different pizzas to choose from, ranging $17 to $20, including the Lupo Marino made with squid ink dough and topped with dashi-tomato sauce, calamari, prawns, and mussels. Another comes topped with ingredients you might find in a creamy carbonara pasta. Savory fritelles (doughnuts) get an umami touch from seaweed. There are even dessert pizzas like the Tropicale with coconut cream and grilled pineapple.

That’s not to say the menu is all surprises. There’s still a simple, vegetarian margherita, or a pie topped with spicy salami and Calabrian chilies. Rounding out the options are crispy snacks like fried artichokes or calamari, salads, and panuzzo (stuffed sandwiches made out of pizza dough).

Beverage director Brian Kominsky is also getting creative with the cocktail program. Drinks include a Marsala DC Sour ($14) using the fortified Siclian wine, or a refreshing gin-and-tonic ($12) that’s garnished with ingredients used in distillation like juniper berries, cucumber, lemon zest, and rosemary, Kominsky says it allows the gin to infuse while you drink the cocktail.

Lupo Pizzeria seats 60 people indoors with outdoor seating coming soon. Though you won’t find Jumbo Slice, the pizza spot plans to keep late hours until 2 or 3 AM, depending on the night.

Lupo Pizzeria. 1908 14th St., NW.