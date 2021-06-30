Great July Travel Deals

DC Staycation

Where: The Ven at Embassy Row, 2015 Massachusetts Ave., NW; 202-265-1600.

What’s special: The hotel, in Dupont Circle, puts you in the city within easy range of the National Mall, museums, and the Metro. After sightseeing, cool off at the rooftop pool with views of the DC skyline.

The deal: The exclusive Washingtonian deal offers readers a 10 percent discount plus a complimentary late 3 p.m. checkout, and a welcome amenity (branded sunscreen or a koozie) to use at the pool. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through Labor Day.

A Maine Adventure

Where: Inn at Diamond Cove, 22 McKinley Ct., Portland, ME; 207-805-9836.

What’s special: Located on car-free Great Island in Casco Bay, the inn is a 30-minute ferry ride from Portland. Diamond Cove was formerly a military base (Fort McKinley) built between 1891 and 1907; the Army structures have been restored and are now homes. The inn, formerly an army barracks, opened in 2015 after restoration with careful attention to historic detail. There are 44 guest rooms and suites, many with balconies. All suites feature a fireplace, kitchenette, and balcony. Among the on-site dining choices is Diamond’s Edge Restaurant & Marina, which was formerly the quartermaster’s storehouse. In addition to the inn’s pool, island activities include walking trails, secluded beaches, tennis, yoga, kayaking, and paddleboarding.

The deal: Stay three nights and save 20 percent off the best available rate for each night. Rates start at $389 a night before the discount. To book, use code W20.

When: Book in July for stays through September.

Caribbean Sisters

Where: Ocean Club Resorts, Providenciales, Turks & Caicos 800-457-8787.

What’s special: Ocean Club Resorts feature two sister properties (Ocean Club and Ocean Club West) just minutes apart, with a free shuttle between them. Both resorts are on pristine Grace Bay Beach. Guests staying at one resort have access to the dining options and amenities of both. Guests can play tennis, hit the fitness center, unwind with a massage, enjoy miles of beaches, relax by the pools, or journey through lush gardens at a free-form pool. On the water, guests can windsurf, sail, ride on catamarans, go kiteboarding or parasailing, take a fishing trip, snorkel, or go diving. Guests have complimentary use of bikes, tennis courts and equipment, kayaks, and paddleboards. There’s also a golf course nearby. Both resorts are all-suite accommodations; rooms have a kitchen and washer/dryer.

The deal: The “Summer and Fall” package offers 25 percent off with a stay of three nights. Washingtonian readers also get complimentary breakfast each day, and a free bottle of wine in the room. Rooms range from studios to three-bedroom suites; prices for a studio start at $295 a night before the discount. To get this deal, use the booking code OCRTW.

When: Book during July for travel August 1 through October 31.

Activities Galore

Where: Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Carretera La Romana, Dominican Republic; 866-818-4966.

What’s special: Located in a lush tropical setting, this 7,000-acre resort offers lots of options for play and relaxation: four Pete Dye-designed golf courses including the famed Teeth of the Dog, beach, tennis, a spa, a fitness center, horseback riding, a 245-acre shooting center, a marina, biking, sailing, snorkeling, diving, and deep-sea and river fishing.

The deal: The “Unlimited Teeth of the Dog With Breakfast” package includes unlimited rounds at Teeth of the Dog, Dye Fore, and The Links golf courses (children under 21 golf free when golfing with parents); one four-passenger golf cart per room to use throughout your stay; daily breakfast; free WiFi; and use of the fitness center. Washingtonian readers also get a complimentary 30-minute lesson at the Golf Learning Center, a $75 value. Mention Washingtonian when booking the lesson. Rates start at $499 per night per room.

When: Valid for stays through December 20.