6 Whimsical Getaways Near DC That Will Transport to Another Realm

Visit Middle Earth, Hogwarts, and other enchanted domains at these fantastical rental properties—no magic required

Written by
Published on
Contents
  1. Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses
  2. Redwall Castle
  3. Underground Hobbit Cabin
  4. Wizard House
  5. Hobbit House
  6. Harry Potter Apartment

Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses

location_on Bittenger, Maryland

language Website

Pretend you’re in Swiss Family Robinson at this quartet of charming wooded tree­houses a short drive from Deep Creek Lake. Each has a compact kitchen, comfy sleeping setups, snug reading nooks, a deck, and a fire pit, so you can be marooned in style.

Distance from DC: Three hours.

 

Redwall Castle

location_on Boyds, Maryland

language Website

Pack your lucky 20-sided die to spend an immersive weekend playing Dungeons & Dragons in a brick castle with a giant dragon sculpture on the lawn. A seasoned game master oversees game play, and costumes are encouraged, so feel free to dress in character.

Distance from DC: 50 minutes.

 

Underground Hobbit Cabin

location_on Broadway, Virginia

language Website

The subterranean bungalow in the Blue Ridge Mountains looks like something straight out of Hobbiton. Walk through the round forest-green door to find a cozy space featuring handcrafted wooden furniture, locally made pottery, and heated floors. Bilbo would surely approve.

Distance from DC: Two hours.

 

Wizard House

location_on Oak Hill, West Virginia

language Website

Prepare to be spellbound by this magical getaway bedazzled with wizardly touches, including a potions cabinet and hall of floating candles. The home also has an herbology-themed escape room that challenges guests to solve a series of puzzles, unlocking a treasure chest with sorcerous prizes.

Distance from DC: Five hours.

 

Hobbit House

location_on Rohrersville, Maryland

language Website

Go full Frodo in the Treehouse Camp at Maple Tree Campground, where a rustic Bag End–style cabin is built into the hillside with a wildflower-dappled roof and thatched porch. After cooking on the outdoor grill, gather your fellowship around the live-edge table to dine and share tales of your adventures.

Distance from DC: One hour and 20 minutes.

 

Harry Potter Apartment

location_on Arlington

language Website

You’ll swear you’re a first-year at Hogwarts when you wake up in this medieval-minded two-bedroom evoking the school’s dormitories with sumptuous red chairs and couch, a fire crackling on the flat-screen, and electric candles glinting throughout.

Distance from DC: Ten minutes.

