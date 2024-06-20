35 Great Getaways for Summer Weekends and Day Trips

Contents
Go Outside
From placid lakes and scenic waterfalls to soaring mountains and lush valleys, there’s natural beauty to be found all around the region. These outdoor excursions are a cool way to explore by foot, wheel, and boat.
Sleep on a Houseboat
Sure, there’s lodging that offers waterfront views. But you can actually wake up on the water when you rent a houseboat with Parrot Cove Boat Rentals on Smith Mountain Lake, known for its stunning views and gentle waters. The houseboats sleep six to ten people, depending on your vessel, and have a dinette, bathroom, and water slide. Cruise 500 miles of shoreline, including secluded coves and inlets, when you take the helm. No boating experience is necessary: The rental company provides an operating lesson before you hit the water.
Distance from DC: Four hours.
Hike Under a Natural Bridge
Considered one of the oldest geologic features on the East Coast, a 215-foot-high natural limestone arch towers over travelers at Natural Bridge State Park. The arch is carved by Cedar Creek, and Thomas Jefferson once called it “the most sublime of Nature’s works.” To stroll beneath it, drop your car at the visitor center, then take a shuttle or climb 137 steps down to the Cedar Creek Trail, a two-mile out-and-back path that runs under the bridge and toward Lace Falls, a 50-foot cascade. A shuttle to the trailhead is available if scheduled before arrival.
Distance from DC: Three hours.
Go Off-Roading in a Jeep
Navigate steep inclines, mud, and water crossings during a four-wheel excursion in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Tour operator New River ATV offers Jeep rentals for maneuvering unpaved terrain and unspoiled views across mountains and river valleys. A four-hour guided tour covers 75 miles of dirt roads, making stops for waterfalls, ghost towns, and abandoned coal mines.
Distance from DC: Five hours.
Scuba-Dive in a State Park
Dubbed “the Little Bahamas of the East,” Summersville Lake boasts clear waters that have become a magnet for snorkeling and diving. Book a novice-friendly snorkel charter at Sarge’s Dive Shop to explore what lies beneath the surface of the lake, including largemouth bass, crappie, and walleye. Scuba-diving certification courses are also offered for all levels. Certified divers can rent gear and book dive charters to explore the lake’s depths.
Distance from DC: Five hours.
Pedal a Railroad to Paddle a River
You don’t have to choose between mountains or rivers during a dual trek with the tour group Tracks and Yaks. Depart from the historic Frostburg Depot on a railbike, a four-wheel recumbent bicycle that fits two to four people, and cruise on the tracks of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad. After 15 miles of pedaling downhill, fuel up with a riverside lunch, then paddle three miles on the North Branch of the Potomac River. Shuttles bring adventurers back to the starting point.
Distance from DC: Two hours and 20 minutes.
Drive a Slingshot Motorcycle
Pretend you’re in a game of Mario Kart while piloting a Slingshot, an open-air vehicle with three wheels that’s technically a motorcycle. Reserve the two-person ride at the rental spot Back of the Dragon for two, four, or eight hours. You can drive the Slingshot anywhere–including nearby Kentucky and West Virginia–but it’s especially suited for Back of the Dragon, a designated motorcycle route that climbs and curves through 32 miles of verdant southwestern Virginia.
Distance from DC: Five hours and 20 minutes.
Paddle Past Shipwrecks
Spooky boat graveyards across the region are best explored by kayak. You can tour Mallows Bay in Maryland’s Charles County with Atlantic Kayak Company, paddling for three hours in tandem kayaks through the sunken Ghost Fleet, more than 100 wooden steamships built for World War I. Many of the boats have also become nesting sites for ospreys and eagles. On Virginia’s Eastern Shore, you’ll feel small sculling around the concrete World War II–era behemoths at Kiptopeke State Park, where you can rent kayaks from the camp store.
Distance from DC: One hour to Mallows Bay; three hours and 45 minutes to Kiptopeke State Park.
Take It Slow
No matter what a leisurely outing looks like to you, here are three ideas for a chill weekend out of town
Escape to the Spa
Decamp to the Poconos for a stay at the Lodge at Woodloch. The adults-only spa is a self-care sanctuary with the typical spa treatments as well as an infinity whirlpool, a Snow Room, and a Himalayan salt sauna. When you’re not relaxing in a plush robe, take advantage of other activities such as paddleboarding on the lake or pedaling the quiet property on bikes available for guests’ use.
Distance from DC: Five hours.
See Blooms and Birds
Virginia’s capital offers pockets of pretty flora and fauna. At the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden–celebrating its 40th birthday this year–tour 50 acres of gardens blooming with roses, waterlilies, and more. For birdwatching, cross a pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle, a rock island in the James River. Frequent flyers include resident ospreys Maggie and Walker, plus bald eagles, herons, and owls.
Distance from DC: Two hours.
Browse Antiques
Scout the stretch of vintage and antiques shops on East Patrick Street in this quaint downtown. Emporium Antiques stocks 25,000 square feet with artwork, glassware, and other tchotchkes. Cross the street to Elliott’s, a shop in a historic rowhouse selling home decor and accessories. And just two minutes away, midcentury-modernists can find minimalist furniture at Vintage MC.
Distance from DC: One hour.
Find Something New at Old Escapes
Four great destinations with recent updates or expansions
Getaway
The minimalist collection of cabins, called Getway, opened a second base camp in Virginia, closer to the West Virginia border for proximity to adventure in both states. Like the original location on the edge of Shenandoah National Park, the tiny houses are outfitted with a private bathroom, a stove, air conditioning, and a fire pit for roasting s’mores.
Distance from DC: Two hours.
Ashore Resort & Beach Club
Formerly known as the Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort, the beachfront property underwent a renaming and renovation, zhuzhing up 250 guest rooms with amenities such as flat-screen TVs and mirrors with adjustable backlighting. Five food and drink options were also added.
Distance from DC: Three hours.
The Omni Homestead Resort
The resort completed a $150 million renovation in October, redecorating 483 guest rooms and adding a 4,000-square-foot event pavilion with indoor and outdoor areas. New places for food and drink on the property include a fast-casual restaurant and a cocktail lounge. The historic Warm Springs Pools were also updated.
Distance from DC: Three and a half hours.
Primland Resort
This secluded property has a variety of lodging options, including the new Mountain Top Tree Houses, six structures with spectacular valley views. Wooden walls lend a cabin-like feel, but the experience is far from rustic: Each house has a king bed, a fireplace, and a deck with a shower and hot tub.
Distance from DC: Five and a half hours.
Transport to Another Realm
Visit Middle Earth, Hogwarts, and other enchanted domains at these fantastical rental properties—no magic required
Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses
Pretend you’re in Swiss Family Robinson at this quartet of charming wooded treehouses a short drive from Deep Creek Lake. Each has a compact kitchen, comfy sleeping setups, snug reading nooks, a deck, and a fire pit, so you can be marooned in style.
Distance from DC: Three hours.
Redwall Castle
Pack your lucky 20-sided die to spend an immersive weekend playing Dungeons & Dragons in a brick castle with a giant dragon sculpture on the lawn. A seasoned game master oversees game play, and costumes are encouraged, so feel free to dress in character.
Distance from DC: 50 minutes.
Underground Hobbit Cabin
The subterranean bungalow in the Blue Ridge Mountains looks like something straight out of Hobbiton. Walk through the round forest-green door to find a cozy space featuring handcrafted wooden furniture, locally made pottery, and heated floors. Bilbo would surely approve.
Distance from DC: Two hours.
Wizard House
Prepare to be spellbound by this magical getaway bedazzled with wizardly touches, including a potions cabinet and hall of floating candles. The home also has an herbology-themed escape room that challenges guests to solve a series of puzzles, unlocking a treasure chest with sorcerous prizes.
Distance from DC: Five hours.
Hobbit House
Go full Frodo in the Treehouse Camp at Maple Tree Campground, where a rustic Bag End–style cabin is built into the hillside with a wildflower-dappled roof and thatched porch. After cooking on the outdoor grill, gather your fellowship around the live-edge table to dine and share tales of your adventures.
Distance from DC: One hour and 20 minutes.
Harry Potter Apartment
You’ll swear you’re a first-year at Hogwarts when you wake up in this medieval-minded two-bedroom evoking the school’s dormitories with sumptuous red chairs and couch, a fire crackling on the flat-screen, and electric candles glinting throughout.
Distance from DC: Ten minutes.
Try a Weird Day Trip
No time for an overnight? These three quirky outings are an easy drive from DC.
Forget Mount Rushmore–the Ruins of Presidents Park (above), an outdoor museum in Williamsburg, features 42 giant presidential busts. It’s open eight weekends a year, so plan in advance. Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton, Maryland, has more than 100 trees and shrubs cut into whimsical sculptures, plus a butterfly house with more than 20 native species. Kids–and kids at heart–can explore the Enchanted Forest at Clark’s Elioak Farm, a fairy-tale park in Ellicott City with a castle, a pumpkin carriage, and more.
Distance from DC: Two and a half hours to the Ruins; an hour and 20 minutes to Ladew; one hour to the Enchanted Forest.
Level Up Your Winetasting
Turn a winery day into an outdoor adventure with these fun Virginia vineyard excursions
Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard
Experience: Set off on a safari-inspired escapade in a vintage Land Rover, cruising through the 12-acre vineyard and along the creek. After you explore the fields, the winery sets up a tented picnic with a spread of sandwiches, salad, charcuterie boards, and seven wines to sample. Up to seven bottles of wine are included in the three-hour excursion.
Stay: Located on the vineyard, the Clementine Cottage is a cozy pink house with two bedrooms and a spacious patio. Order room service from the nearby tasting room for salads, sandwiches, and pizza dropped at your door.
Distance from DC: Two hours and 15 minutes
King Family Vineyards
location_on Crozet
Experience: Tailgating gets a posh makeover during Sunday polo matches. Reserve a spot with a tent to dine on food-truck fare and sip wine. A golf cart selling bottles circulates about, and there are also field-side pours. Ready to play? The vineyard hosts a boozy polo school Tuesday through Saturday, where you can do a tasting and take a class, no experience necessary.
Stay: Iris Inn, about 15 minutes from the winery, has multiple lodging options. Book a stay in the main inn or, for additional solitude, check out the intimate cottages and cabins with views of the valley.
Distance from DC: Two hours and 30 minutes
Chatham Vineyards
Experience: Tour operator Southeast Expeditions leads kayaking trips starting and ending at the wharf in Bayford, with a stop at this winery on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Paddle for about 45 minutes past watermen and marine birds (you might see a bald eagle) before docking at the vineyard for a tour and tasting. Each solo participant or pair gets a bottle of wine to take home.
Stay: For accommodations near the waterfront, head to Hotel Cape Charles, about 25 minutes from the kayaking drop-off point. The boutique hotel has modern rooms plus free bicycles and beach chairs.
Distance from DC: Four hours
Keswick Vineyards
Experience: The vineyard has a wine-themed mini-golf course with nine holes, ideal for a winery day with kids in tow. Each stop has a small table so you can put down your drink while you putt, and a bar is sometimes set up by the course for refills. Pets are also allowed at the winery, and there’s a fenced area for dogs to play.
Stay: Less than ten minutes from the winery, luxury resort Keswick Hall offers guests a well-appointed spa; an upscale restaurant; and an infinity pool with views of the bucolic surroundings.
Distance from DC: Two hours and ten minutes
Veritas Vineyard
location_on Afton
Experience: Explore the vineyard and surrounding farmland during a horseback-riding session with tour operator Indian Summer Guide Services. Rides are an hour and a half, with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Once you dismount, venture to the tasting room or brick terrace for wine, cheese, and charcuterie boards. The tour company also offers the occasional sunset ride.
Stay: You don’t need to go far to find a spot to slumber: Farmhouse at Veritas is a bed-and-breakfast next to the vineyard with six bedrooms in the main house and another two in a private cottage.
Distance from DC: Two hours and 45 minutes
Get An Ice Cream Scoop
For farm-fresh ice cream, visit these three cow-to-cone operations in Maryland, less than an hour-and-a-half drive from DC. Bonus: They’re all family-owned.
Rocky Point Creamery
This scoop shop churns creative flavors–think sweet-and-salty caramel pretzel and banana pudding. Holstein and Jersey cows also provide the dairy for shakes and ice-cream sandwiches. The Frederick County creamery is an easy drive to nearby attractions such as Monocacy National Battlefield and hiking at Sugarloaf Mountain.
Distance from DC: One hour.
Woodbourne Creamery at Rock Hill Orchard
A herd of Guernsey cows make milk that’s turned into year-round flavors such as coconut chip and coffee, plus seasonal scoops of peach. While you’re at the farm, hit the fields to pluck summer fruits–blackberries, peaches, and blueberries–as well as cut your own flowers.
Distance from DC: One hour.
Broom’s Bloom Dairy
Treats are available by the scoop, pint, or quart at this country creamery on the same property as the hardworking cows. Stop by on the way home from Rocks State Park, where you can take a half-mile hike to one of Maryland’s tallest waterfalls, Kilgore Falls (parking reservations required on weekends).
Distance from DC: One hour and 15 minutes.
Try a Hyperlocal Specialty
You know the regional favorites (hello, crabs and oysters), but the following items are associated with an even smaller area
Smith Island Cake
The multilayered cake with chocolate frosting emerged from its namesake island on the Chesapeake Bay. Local lore says wives of watermen invented the confection in the 1800s to last all day without refrigeration during oyster harvests. Smith Island Bakery churns out the original cake plus remixes such as German chocolate and coconut. Hop a ferry in Crisfield to get to the cake shop.
Distance from DC: Three hours to Crisfield, plus 50 minutes on the ferry.
Pit Beef
Charm City’s longstanding barbecue tradition is roast beef cooked over coals and sliced thin, then served on a kaiser roll with onions and horseradish-spiked “tiger sauce.” The inventor remains unknown, but the sandwich originated at stands along Pulaski Highway. Just outside the city, you can smell the stack of burning firewood before pulling up to Pioneer Pit Beef, a roadside shack that has mastered the smoky flavor.
Distance from DC: One hour.
Norton Wine
First grown in Richmond in the early 1800s, the Norton grape is considered America’s oldest native varietal. While Prohibition stalled its cultivation for decades, Chrysalis Vineyards is dedicated to the grape’s resurrection, making nine versions of this dry, full-bodied red wine.
Distance from DC: 50 minutes.
This article appears in the May 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
