News & Politics

Phylicia Rashad Under Fire for Tweeting Support of Bill Cosby

"A terrible wrong is being righted," wrote the incoming dean of Howard's College of Fine Arts.

Written by
| Published on
Rashad accepts an honorary degree at Fordham in 2012. Photograph by Chris Taggart via the Fordham Alumni Flickr page.

Bill Cosby was released from prison today following the decision by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court to overturn his previous conviction of sexual assault. Cosby was originally sentenced to serve up to ten years of prison time for sexually assaulting and drugging Andrea Constand in 2004. Nationwide, 60 women came forward to say that the Cosby Show star raped or sexually harassed them, with many stating that Cosby drugged them during these encounters. In response to his release, Cosby’s former costar Phylicia Rashad tweeted her support with a smiling photo of him: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Already, thousands of Twitter users are reacting not solely to the news of Cosby’s release but also to Rashad’s apparent loyalty to him. Rashad was just recently named the incoming dean of Howard University’s reestablished Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, a position that may well have to respond to issues of campus sexual assault in the future, making some observers wary of how Rashad might—or might not—support Howard students in those cases. Washingtonian asked Howard University for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day