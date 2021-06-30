News & Politics

Sullivan's Toys & Art Supplies Will Close After Nearly 70 Years

The beloved toy store in Northwest DC is likely to shutter by the end of July.

Photo by Ekaterina79, via iStock.

Sullivan’s Toys & Art Supplies, one of the oldest toy stores in the city, will soon close its doors. The store principals have not publicly shared their reasons for shutting down. Reached by phone, an employee said that though the date is not yet set in stone, the store is looking to shutter by the end of July. The employee also said that the store will put out a closing statement when the owners are ready.

The family-run business, founded by Thomas L. Sullivan and passed on to his children, will be sorely missed. Yesterday, NBC Washington spoke with a few Washingtonians who are particularly sad to see the spot go. Others have voiced their love for the shop on Twitter, too. After opening in 1954, the DC institution has been an essential hub for kids and families in Northwest. In 2010, it moved a half mile up Wisconsin Avenue to its current location in Tenleytown. The store joins the unfortunately long list of area businesses that have recently shuttered, many due to the financial challenges of the pandemic.

