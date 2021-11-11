A New Store in Old Town Alexandria Features Products From 120 Virginia-based Makers

After opening six stores dedicated to DC-based makers, Shop Made in DC partners Stacey Price and Michael Babin are turning their attention to neighboring Virginia.

The Shop Made team unveiled a website during the pandemic dedicated to artisans from the Commonwealth. It evolved into the brick-and-mortar Shop Made in Virginia, which opened Thursday in Old Town Alexandria, with products from 120 Virginia makers.

Like the DC stores, the Virginia version features home decor, jewelry, and beauty products created by the area’s artisans. Some items are Virginia-themed—think cherry-wood cutting boards in the shape of the state and an Old Town-inspired candle that smells like dogwood, the state flower. A fridge is stocked with wine, beer, and cider from Virginia producers, and plant shop Rewild, which also recently expanded to Northern Virginia, is selling leafy plants and potters.

The store itself is decorated by the makers, from the painted wall depicting an Alexandria streetscape to the vinyl logo on the entrance. A mural by Chandra Osann, the artist behind block lettering brand Big Girl Press, embodies Shop Made’s mission of championing local creatives: Osann, whose motivational prints are sold in the Virginia store, started her business after attending a Shop Made in DC class.

Speaking of classes, the Virginia storefront will host workshops taught by the store’s makers, with lessons on mixed-media collages, soy candle making, hand building ceramics, and more. Creatives can utilize the space and supplies for free each Sunday during weekly “Crafternoons” or attend wine and paint nights.

The Shop Made crew already has their eyes on new locations for the Virginia-focused concept. A petite boutique is slated to go into Alexandria’s Buzz Bakeshop before the end of the year.

1121 King St., Alexandria. Open Monday to Wednesday, 11 AM to 7 PM; Thursday to Saturday, 11 AM to 8 PM; Sunday, 11 AM to 6 PM.

