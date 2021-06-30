Summer is synonymous with adventure—it’s that blissful time of year where the days stretch on and anything seems possible.

That might take the shape of a staycation in town with your floppy-eared best friend. Or maybe you cure a craving for a European jaunt with regular trips to the best gelato shop we’ve found stateside. If something artsy or immersive is more your speed, you can get your fix at CityCenterDC with Summer Stream, a stunning installation featuring 16 miles of ribbon, or Bubbleworks, a playful celebration of all things bubbly. However you choose to seize the summer moment, a visit to CityCenterDC is a must.

SUMMER STREAM AT CITYCENTERDC

Soak up a world of summer color with a visit to the newest installation in Palmer Alley. On your next trip to CityCenterDC, don’t forget to look up. A partnership with experiential art and events company Design Foundry, the latest installation in Palmer Alley is a sea of colorful ribbons—28,000 to be exact—suspended overhead, moving in the breeze and capturing the elusive magic we always associate with the summer season. Titled “Summer Stream” and representing more than 250 hours of labor, the installation will be live through Labor Day for you to perfect your summer selfie game.

A TASTE OF ITALY

Dolcezza Gelato delivers a taste of Italy’s Piedmont region this summer with its Hazelnut Crackle flavor. Loaded with chocolate hazelnut praline, wafer flecks, and chunks of real hazelnut sourced from Italy, it’s the next best thing to taking a passeggiata on a sunny afternoon in Rome.

DOGGY DELIGHTS

If your pup has been your constant companion—and source of sanity—during quarantine, it might be time to treat yourselves to a pet-centric weekend getaway. Intrigued? The Conrad Washington DC has created an exceptionally luxurious package for dog owners who are ready to pull out all the stops for their fluffy BFF.

What’s included:

Two-night stay in a Bark View Suite

Hermès pet collar & leash

Tiffany & Co. pet water bowl

House-made gourmet treats by Executive Chef Joshua Murray

Car service for you and your furry friend on a winery tour to three dog-friendly wineries in Northern Virginia: 868 Estate Vineyard, Walsh Family Wine, and 8 Chains North Winery

BUBBLEWORKSDC

If unlimited bubbles sounds like your childhood fantasy, you’ll want to head to CityCenterDC starting July 1 to experience Bubbleworks’ immersive activation in CityCenter Plaza. Hourly bubble shows will feature perfectly choreographed bubble moments, all set to music and designed to delight. The LA-based bubble masterminds have created displays for the likes of Taylor Swift and the Backstreet Boys, so you’ll definitely want to start practicing your selfie game.