News & Politics  |  Things to Do

A New Concert Venue Is Launching in an Old DC Car Barn

The Capital Turnaround's Navy Yard space will soon host live entertainment, comedy, music, and more.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs courtesy of venue.

It’s a car garage unlike any other in the city: The historic Navy Yard Car Barn, which operated between 1891 and 1965, was the final stop for the old red line, where train cars would loop around to restart their routes. Now, it’s a revamped concert and entertainment venue named Capital Turnaround, a nod to the act each train car used to perform.

Though the space opened at the end of 2019 for private events, it’s now working with Union Stage, the small bites-and-beer spot at the Wharf known for intimate shows. Most recently, the ’90s cover band White Ford Bronco played to celebrate its post-pandemic reopening. Union Stage will run live entertainment and bookings for the 850-person venue, kicking off shows on August 6 with a yet-to-be-announced surprise headliner.

In September, Capital Turnaround will put on a live podcast event with True Crime Obsessed hosts Gillian Pensavalle and Patrick Hinds. Then later that month, the popular no-holds-barred storytelling group Story District will throw a reunion show and dance party. In October, catch Todd Rundgren (of ’70s rock band Utopia fame) and in December, see Jackass comic Steve-O who will stop in DC for his Bucket List Tour.

Capital Turnaround is located at 770 M St., SE.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day