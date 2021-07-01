NFL Fines Washington Football Team $10 Million After Investigation of Club’s Culture

The NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million after a year-long investigation of the club found a culture of sexual harassment. They are also charging the team for the cost of the investigation.

The myriad misdeeds of WFT execs were first detailed in a bombshell Washington Post story last year that exposed a pattern of sexual misconduct towards WFT cheerleaders and female office workers. DC lawyer Beth Wilkinson led the NFL’s investigation, and looked into allegations dating back to 2004, interviewing almost 150 former and current employees in the process.

Team owner Dan Snyder released a statement in following the announcement of the fine:

