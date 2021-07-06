PHOTOS: The Motion Picture Association’s Fourth of July Celebration

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) couldn’t have picked a more scenic establishing shot than the rooftop of its Washington, DC, headquarters, right next to the White House, for the first Fourth of July celebration at its newly renovated building on Sunday evening.

A little movie magic, coupled with a perfect summer evening, delivered a strong turnout of (DC) stars, including the Ambassadors from the United Kingdom, France, Jordan, and Monaco, as well as representatives from the Hill and a who’s who list of government affairs leaders from the likes of Disney, ViacomCBS, Comcast, and more.

“It was such a pleasure to welcome so many friends back to the MPA after the past year and no better way to do so than from our beautiful new rooftop on the Fourth of July,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman & CEO of the MPA, who himself served as the United States Ambassador to France and Monaco from 2009 to 2013.

First established in 1922, the MPA was started to nurture a then nascent film industry and has since evolved into a global organization that supports content creators around the world, across the film, television, and streaming industries.

Guests to this weekend’s Independence Day party were treated to an expansive view of the White House, the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial, and Black Lives Matter Plaza, as well as festively themed bites and beverages.

While the MPA has called its historic corner block location at 16th and I streets, Northwest, home since the 1940s, the building recently underwent a top-to-bottom renovation and reopened at the end of 2019 just prior to the start of the pandemic. The facility boasts its own state-of-the-art theater, which seats 118 people, as well as a rotating collection of props (e.g., the Harry Potter ‘sorting hat’ and the ‘Heart of the Ocean Necklace’ used by Kate Winslet in Titanic), costumes (e.g., the coat worn by Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf), and memorabilia from famous films and television shows from each of the association’s member studios: Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros.