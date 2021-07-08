Bethesda Restaurant Week Starts Today

“Savor Bethesda” Restaurant Week kicks off today, July 8, with specials running through Sunday, July 18. Nearly 30 downtown restaurants are participating with $10, $20 and $35 menu options for lunch and dinner.

Participating restaurants include Duck Duck Goose, Chiko, Fish Taco, and Smoke BBQ. A few bakeries—including Tout de Sweet, Red Bandana, and Nothing Bundt Cakes—are also taking part. Check out the full list of restaurants and their individual specials.

All three restaurant week menus are available for both dine-in and takeout. Bethesda’s streatery is open, and it has locations on Norfolk, Cordell and Woodmont avenues.

More Restaurant Week promotions are coming later this summer. Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week runs August 9 through 15, and Alexandria Restaurant Week is August 20 through 29.