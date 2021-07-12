“Little” Lady Liberty Arrives In DC

Clocking in at nine feet tall and 1,000 pounds doesn’t usually fall under the classification of “little.” But in this case, it does. These are the measurements of the Statue of Liberty’s “Little Sister,” which has been installed in the gardens of the French Ambassador’s DC residence.

Little Liberty is on loan from the Museum of Arts and Crafts in Paris to the United States for the next 10 years, and it arrived just ahead of Bastille Day. The bronze replica is made from the plaster mold of the 1878 original, and it arrived in DC after “visiting” the larger model on Ellis Island.

While a nine-foot tall, half-ton structure might seem large for a garden decoration, it’s much more feasible than the original, which stands 305 feet tall and weighs more than 150 tons without the foundation, according to the National Park Service.

So, yeah, this one is little.

Pedestrians out for a stroll in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood can see Little Lady Liberty through the fence of the ambassador’s residence after its unveiling on Tuesday, July 13.

This article has been updated since its original posting.