“Missed This”: Washingtonians Celebrate a Fence-less Capitol

Photograph by Arend Vermazeren via Flickr.

The fence around the US Capitol finally came down this weekend, more than six months after fans of President Trump rioted in the building, hoping to overturn his election loss. The fencing had cut the city off from the Capitol complex. The Capitol still isn’t open to visitors, but at least the grounds are back in our daily lives. Over the weekend, Washingtonians eagerly welcomed them back.

