The Seneca is a brand-new assisted living and memory community in Rockville that is focused on redefining assisted living, especially when it comes to dining.

Jason Love, Dining Director at The Seneca, oversees the food and beverage program, which consists of chef-driven restaurants, a lounge with a full bar and courtyard dining that provides residents an array of choices. A Maryland native, Love focused on highlighting fresh and sustainable seafood as he developed special menus for the community’s three signature restaurants:

The upscale Woodlands restaurant is reminiscent of a high-end steakhouse showcasing fresh, farm-to-table cuisine featuring a demonstration kitchen with an open-hearth oven. Woodlands features a fresh, daily seafood option, ideally sourced from the Chesapeake Bay or surrounding waterways in the mid-Atlantic region, such as rockfish, white seabass, black drum and red drum. When the crustaceans are in season, Woodlands plans to offer both hard-shell and soft-shell crab.

Bluffs Bistro is a casual dining experience offering breakfast and lunch, snacks and entrees along with wide variety of beverages and desserts, including homemade oven-fired scones.

Long Draught Lounge includes a full bar with local and international spirits, wine and beer as well as custom mocktails. The menu offers small bites and appetizers such as Maryland crab dip well as a selection of sandwiches, salads and flatbreads prepared in the open-hearth oven.

Love plans to educate residents and visiting families on the environmental and nutritional benefits of locally sourced seafood by hosting demonstrations on filleting a whole fish and using all parts of the fish in order to reduce waste.

In addition, The Seneca will be rolling out Gourmet Bites Cuisine, one of Watermark’s signature programs. Gourmet Bites Cuisine is a pioneering process that transforms menu items into nutritional, visually pleasing and easily hand-held portions for residents with cognitive, physical or neuromuscular challenges. The program restores dignity to dining for those who may struggle with utensils.

