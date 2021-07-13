News & Politics

Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Is Going to the White House on Wednesday

The "Drivers License" singer will encourage young people to get vaccinated.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by the Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA on Flickr.
Photo by the Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA on Flickr.

President Joe Biden will welcome royalty to the White House on Wednesday—specifically, reigning pop princess Olivia Rodrigo. The 18-year-old singer/songwriter continues to top charts with her debut album Sour, and now will count Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci among her latest artistic collaborators. Rodrigo will meet with the President and infectious disease expert to record videos encouraging young people to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to the White House.

Ever the Gen-Z icon, the High School Musical: the Musical star dropped the news of her arrival in the comments section of the official POTUS Instagram account.

“I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?,” notes the caption below a photo of young Joe Biden, utilizing the power of a thirst trap for the good of the country. In response, Rodrigo commented: “i’m in! see you tomorrow at the white house!” 

Teen pop stars tend to endorse more glamorous products than an mRNA vaccine, but Rodrigo is leveraging her burgeoning celebrity—and massive followings on TikTok and Instagram—at a pivotal point in the ongoing vaccination campaign. Currently, only 55 percent of people age 18 to 29 have been vaccinated—the lowest percentage across adult age demographics.

The singer’s trip to the White House has already spawned plenty of DC-themed riffs on her lyrics, including the ultra-relatable missive “I can’t even parallel park.” Take a look:

 

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day