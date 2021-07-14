We Asked a Spine Surgeon: What Luggage Do You Use?

Our Expert

Christopher Good, president, Virginia Spine Institute.

The Luggage He Recommends

“I like luggage that has four wheels that turn. You just hold onto the handle and off you go through the airport. The nice thing is you’re putting almost no stress on your back other than when you have to pick it up.

“There are lots of bags with that functionality. There’s a Travelpro suitcase called the Maxlite that’s very affordable. I use a Tumi.”

Why

“[Tumi] is on the more expensive side, but extremely light and durable. I can pick it up with one hand like it’s almost nothing. The days where people have a bag that weighs 20 pounds before you put anything in it—we should be staying away from those.

“I take care of a lot of people who work at the airport; those guys have back problems and I want to protect them. I think if your bag is heavy, that’s pretty annoying to them, and how’s your luggage going to be treated?”

What Really Sold Him

“I’ve had Tumi for years. I literally wore out the expandable handle. After I broke it, the company fixed it and didn’t charge me anything.”

This article appears in the July 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

