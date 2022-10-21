13 Weekend Travel Bags to Inspire Your Next Getaway from DC

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

The Mid-Atlantic region is full of beautiful spots that are perfect for a relaxing weekend away. Whether you’re after epic fall foliage views, want to indulge in a couple of days tasting some of Virginia’s best wines, or simply enjoy the occasional getaway in Shenandoah, it’s always useful to have a good weekend travel bag.

Weekenders are some of the most versatile bags—with features such as multiple pockets, padded tech compartments, wheels, and removable straps, they often do double-duty as gym bags and can replace your carry-on because most can fit in the overhead compartment of an airplane.

We rounded up 13 travel bags that will fit everything you need for a few nights away from DC —because sometimes, we all need a change of scenery.

Samsonite Classic Duffel

Samsonite’s duffel is just as practical for a weekend getaway as a business trip. The bag’s exterior has a water-resistant finish that will protect your belongings in case of light rain. Inside, a padded laptop pocket divides the storage space into two convenient compartments. Two more zippered pockets perfect for toiletries and other smaller essentials, along with two exterior ones, round out this carryall’s impressive storage.

The North Face Base Camp Voyager Duffel

North Face’s classic Base Camp duffel collection will appeal to those wanting a sportier look. It has a roomy interior with an adjustable divider so that you can customize the main compartment to your preferences. Your passport can go in the small exterior zip pocket, while you can store a pair of shoes in the waterproof side compartment.

In addition to the handles, this duffel converts into a backpack.

Pendleton Southwestern Spider Rock Rolling Duffel

Are you an overpacker? Then you may appreciate the wheels on this Pendleton duffel that will help you roll it across the airport or train terminal. This one also wins style points for its vibrant pattern, vintage-inspired leather detailing, and brass hardware.

Away the Everywhere Bag

Away needs no introduction; for proof, just walk through the nearest airport terminal. Travelers love the company’s luggage for its high quality and sleek style (even The New York Times concluded it worthy of the hype). And this carryall is no exception.

The F.A.R. (For All Routes) duffel is made from a lightweight, abrasion-resistant recycled polyester that holds up well in rainy conditions. Keep your passport and boarding passes in the hidden pocket in the top panel, while your other belongings can go in the roomy main compartment. Use the multiple loops inside and out to attach keys, hand sanitizer, or a water bottle.

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

Yes, the maker of your favorite laptop backpack also sells weekender bags, and they are just as good and come in as many color and print variations.

In terms of design, the company has kept its signature look—a sleek polyester exterior complemented by contrasting reinforced handles. The waterproof interior compartment features a mesh pocket that fits smaller belongings and travel documents. Everyone’s favorite feature? A separate compartment for shoes, accessible from the outside.

Longchamps Le Pliage Expandable Travel Bag

This Longchamps travel bag is the gift that keeps on giving (and expanding). It is cut from water-resistant nylon and features genuine leather detailing. A zipper on its bottom helps boost the bag’s storage space by about a third—a feature that will certainly come in handy if you love shopping while you’re on vacation. Once you’re done using it, fold it back up.

Tumi Double Expansion Travel Satchel

Tumi luggage is known for being both stylish and functional. Case in point? This elegant travel satchel expands to add 13 more inches of depth to its bottom so you can fit even more. We love the functional exterior pocket with multiple slots and the impact-resistant bottom feet that protect the fabric. Tumi will also monogram your duffel with up to three letters for free.

L.L.Bean Utility Weekender Duffel

Like the rest of its gear, L.L. Bean bags are affordable and practical. This duffel’s durable waxed exterior and reinforced bottom will keep belongings dry and clean if Mother Nature is not cooperating. The front pocket can hold a water bottle, a phone, and travel documents, while the two pairs of handles allow you to choose the easiest way to carry the bag.

J.Crew Weekender Montauk Tote

Going to a really nice resort or a boutique hotel? This chic oversized J. Crew tote will definitely fit in. Cut from rich leather with contrast stitching, it features an interior pocket and a zippered closure. The detachable strap conveniently transforms the tote into an over-the-shoulder bag. You can monogram it with up to three letters for an extra $10.

Monos Metro Duffel

This overnight carryall is perfect for a quick getaway or a staycation in your favorite DC hotel. The exterior is made from weather-resistant nylon and can be adapted to accommodate Monos’s sleek cosmetics case, so it doesn’t take up valuable real estate inside. This style is also available in three shades of vegan leather.

Cuyana Triple Zipper Weekender

Cuyana’s sleek weekender can easily double as your go-to business trip bag and carry-on. Its timeless and functional design includes three large interior slip pockets that can each fit a pair of shoes and a detachable crossbody strap. Another convenient feature? The trolley sleeve securely attaches it to a suitcase.

Vince Camuto Rolling Duffel Bag

Get in on the puffer bag trend with this Vince Camuto duffel that is equal parts form and function. A pair of discreet wheels allows you to easily roll through any terminal with a heavier load while the eye-catching puffy chevron design freshens up the all-black exterior.

Paravel Fold Up Duffel Bag

We love a good foldable bag that doesn’t take up any space when unused, and this one fits the bill. In fact, it fits into a pouch. When you do need it, though, it delivers both in looks and function. Crafted from nylon made from recycled plastic bottles, the fabric has a bit of silky sheen to it. The bag can fit two pairs of shoes and a couple of days worth of clothing if you’re not an overpacker.

