With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.

If you are looking for a West Virginia or Virginia mountain Airbnb in this scenic region, we’ve got you covered. Of course, the main draws are picture-perfect views, privacy, and proximity to restaurants and recreational activities such as hiking and fishing.

We rounded up some of the most spectacular rental homes in Shenandoah Valley—from traditional mountain cabins to modern barns (and even a yurt), which you can book for your next Shenandoah getaway.

A Log Home

Location: Massanuten, Va.

The mountain views from this home are jaw-dropping: It’s perched 2,200 feet above sea level and overlooks the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains. The beautiful home features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a whole lot of cozy wood accents and furnishings. You’ll probably end up spending most of your time in the gorgeous living room with vaulted ceilings and a grand stone wood-burning fireplace.

Whispering Woods Cabin

Location: Luray, Va.

Tucked away amid towering trees on a 1.3-acre private lot, this recently renovated cabin offers privacy and modern amenities in a fairy-tale-like setting. The three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home is beautifully decorated with rustic and mountain-inspired accents and has a spacious living room with a stone fireplace, a deck with lounge furniture, and a hot tub. Relax by the fire pit, read a book in the hammock, or enjoy a delicious meal with friends at the picnic table. And with the Shenandoah River only a 10-minute walk from the cabin, you can indulge in water sports, too.

Riverfront Retreat

Location: Woodstock, Va.

This spacious home—it fits up to 20 people—is right on the riverfront in beautiful Woodstock. The property boasts 6,000 square feet and sits on 14 private acres of woods, meadows, and lawns that offer such outdoor activities as fishing, volleyball, kayaking, archery (target and range are provided), river tubing, cornhole, bocce, and more. There’s a deck with a fire pit and a hot tub, too. If the weather is not cooperating, there’s plenty to do inside; the hosts have turned the garage into a 1,000-square-foot game room with a pool table, ping pong, darts, a bar, refrigerator, and a large TV.

Modern Mountain Home

Location: Greenwood, Va.

If rustic interiors are not your cup of (design) tea, consider this modern haven. Overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains, this A-frame sits on seven wooded acres close to Shenandoah National Park. Flooded with natural light from its oversized windows and skylights, the sleek whitewashed interior has soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams and a stone fireplace in the open-concept living room. The two balconies (one with a fire table), open porch, and hot tub are great spots to take in the sweeping vistas.

Shenandoah Yurt

Location: Stanley, Va.

This unique three-bedroom wooden yurt is just a mile from Shenandoah National Park. The one-of-a-kind construction has an open-floor-plan living room with vaulted ceilings, a glass dome, and a loft with a pool table. The large deck is outfitted with a grill, hot tub, fire pit, and archery stand. You can bring your pet (there is a $50 pet fee), but you might want to leave behind your laptop—there is no cell service.

Shawnee Farms Estate

Location: Luray, Va.

Settle in at this historic 19th-century home (it was renovated in 2018) on 159 acres of picture-perfect farmland just outside Luray and a mile from the Shenandoah River. The estate oozes Old World charm—from the formal dining room to the antiques and vintage artworks. Two screened porches, an entertainment room, and a lighted tennis court will bring you back to modern times.

The Cliffhanger Home

Location: McGaheysville, Va.

On the side of a hill overlooking the Shenandoah Valley and Massanutten Mountain, this sprawling home certainly lives up to its name. It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a living room with large windows that opens to a deck with the most beautiful views. A game room and a hot tub round out the on-site amenities. There’s plenty to do in the area, too—explore the wineries, shop for antiques in downtown McGaheysville, and stop for a pint at Cave Hills Farm Brewery, which dates back to the 18th century and is still owned by the same family.

Revel Farm

Location: Sperryville, Va.

This home has hotel-worthy amenities including a saltwater pool, outdoor shower, pool house, gym and sauna, and manicured gardens. The elegant two-bedroom, two-bathroom house sits on a whopping 214 acres of picturesque hills with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. (So, privacy guaranteed.) There’s also a barn with five stalls and an outdoor riding ring.

One Nest Home in Hunt Country

Location: Delaplane, Va.

This Airbnb’s chic interiors and striking architecture have won it plenty of accolades in the media. The residence consists of an old barn and a metal silo that house two modern bedrooms and two bathrooms. A deck, a fire pit, and a hammock await guests outside. The home is on 11 private acres. There’s no WiFi and cell service is spotty, so consider this a place to get off the grid for a few days.

Blarney Estate

Location: Harpers Ferry, WV

Spectacular views? Check. Five-star amenities? Also check. The home has an indoor heated swimming pool, a deck with plenty of seating, a screened-in patio, and a fire pit. But what makes Blarney unforgettable are the mountain views, which seem to be around every corner of the house, thanks to the many windows throughout (including in the bathrooms). And, of course, being Harpers Ferry, there are also plenty of hiking trails, historic sites, and wineries to keep guests busy.

