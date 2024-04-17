7 Great Airbnbs Near DC’s Pride Parade and Festival

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

The annual Capital Pride Parade and Festival will be held June 8 and 9 this year in DC, with events in neighborhoods including Shaw, Logan Circle, downtown DC, and Penn Quarter. (The parade this year has a different route, and is not going through the Dupont Circle neighborhood as in years past, although Dupont will still host the block party.) For those hoping to take part in the festivities and looking for a convenient place to stay, we’ve got suggestions. From townhome apartments near the main attractions, to studios within walking or Metro distance of the action, here are some of the best Airbnbs to book so you can celebrate Pride all weekend long. As of the publication date, all were available for Pride weekend.

A Modern Dupont Circle Two-Bedroom Apartment

This two-bedroom apartment, filled with clean and modern design, is in Dupont Circle, which gives you relatively easy access to Pride events, especially the block party. The apartment can comfortably sleep up to five guests and includes a full kitchen and living space.

You can find more information about this Airbnb here.

A Spacious Columbia Heights Townhome

Featuring four bedrooms, four beds, and two baths, this Columbia Heights townhome is a great choice for those traveling to DC with friends. It can host up to eight guests and also has a full kitchen, spacious living room, and backyard. The townhome is located within walking distance of U Street and 11th Street bars and restaurants, and you’ll be close to the start of the Pride parade, as well.

You can find more information about this Airbnb here.

A Cozy Studio in Georgetown

If you’re hoping to stay in a quieter location, we suggest this studio in Georgetown. While you may need to take a ride-share to the parade or Pride festival, this guest suite apartment is newly renovated and features a large bedroom with exposed brick detailing, a kitchenette, and a full bath.

You can find more information about this Airbnb here.

A Conveniently Located Logan Circle Apartment

Situated in Logan Circle, just steps from 14th Street, this ground-level unit can host up to two guests. The apartment includes a living space, full bath, queen bed, washer and dryer, and kitchenette.

You can find more information about this Airbnb here.

A Garden Apartment in Shaw

Another Airbnb in a prime location for Pride weekend is this garden apartment. Located on the lower level of a Victorian house in Shaw, it is close to the parade. The apartment can host up to six guests and has a spacious bedroom and living room with a pull-out queen bed. A queen-sized air mattress is also available upon request.

You can find more information about this Airbnb here.

A Quiet Capitol Hill Apartment

This recently renovated two-bedroom, one-bath basement apartment is another option for those who don’t want to be right in the middle of the festivities. Located in a quiet Capitol Hill neighborhood, it has easy access to public transportation. The Airbnb can host up to four guests and has a full kitchen and living space.

You can find more information about this Airbnb here.

A Remodeled Capitol Hill English Basement

Another Capitol Hill option is this English basement. Featuring two bedrooms, two beds, one bath, a fully equipped kitchen, and a comfortable living space, the Airbnb is an ideal choice for small groups. It is located just two blocks from the Union Station Metro stop.

You can find more information about this Airbnb here.