Whether you’re planning a family reunion or looking to gather for the holidays, it can be a challenge to find a house that can accomodate grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, friends, and everyone in between. But, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best Airbnbs in the area for big groups or extended families, ranging from serene farmhouses to luxurious lakefront mansions.

A Spacious City Stay in Arlington

If you prefer to stay near the city, check out this Arlington Airbnb. The rental can accommodate more than 16 guests and includes an indoor movie theater, an arcade, and five bedrooms, plus a fully equipped kitchen and a spacious living area.

A Newly Built Lakeside Retreat in Lake Anna

This brand-new Lake Anna build is another lakefront home that makes our list. Offering enough space to easily sleep more 16 guests with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, this Airbnb also features stylish interiors, like its industrial-inspired vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows for picturesque lake views.

A Remote Mountain Home in the Shenandoah Valley



You’ll love this luxe log cabin if mountain scenes are more your family’s vibe than water views. Nestled on top of the mountain in Stanley, Virginia at 2,500 feet, and surrounded by lush forestry, this Airbnb can host 10 guests with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Along with its scenic views and stylish interiors, the house also has a hot tub and is minutes away from hiking trails, zip lines, and more.

A Mid-Century Modern Lakehouse in Virginia



With its mid-century modern architecture and serene lake views, guests rave about their stay at this Locust Grove rental. The lake house can accommodate up to 13 guests with five bedrooms, seven beds, and three and a half bathrooms. It also features an open-concept layout, with plenty of space for groups to spread out. Pets are also welcome.

A Harpers Ferry Haven

This luxe lakefront home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, is a great choice for a family weekend. With six bedrooms, nine beds, and five and a half baths, it can host more than 16 guests. But what sets it apart are the entertainment options. From a private dock, canoes, and paddleboards, to a hot tub, pool table, and movie screen, there’s something for everyone. And yes, pets are welcome here too!

A Bayfront Home in Maryland With an Epic Game Room

If you have little ones in your crew, this rental is a great choice. The playroom is a paradise with arcade games, a climbing wall, and tons of other toys. And for kids and adults alike, there’s an indoor movie theater. The Airbnb is located a short walk to a private community beach and can host up to 14 guests, with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

A Chesapeake Bay Mansion



With 30 acres of waterfront property, eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and multiple gathering spots within the house (like the indoor bar, library, and pool table room), you and your family can easily enjoy a reunion or holiday at this Eastern Shore gem. Fun fact: The property was featured on Bravo’s hit series, “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

A Secluded Fairfax Station Pad



Situated just 30 minutes from DC, this Fairfax Station home makes our list for its convenient location and space large enough for 14 guests. It includes six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a spacious living area, a modern kitchen, a game room, a pool table, an outdoor deck, and a private pool. Pets are welcome, making it a convenient and comfortable stay for your family.

A Serene Farmhouse in Nokesville, Virginia



Featuring five bedrooms, eight beds, and two and a half baths, this farmhouse features spacious, well-decorated rooms and the farm includes a pool and fire pit (and chickens!). Pets are also allowed if you plan to bring your fur baby, too, ensuring a complete family experience.

